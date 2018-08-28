WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Hot, muggy Tuesday with scattered storms early and late

Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Hot and muggy with scattered storms and heavy rain early and late. Highs around 90.

Tuesday: Windy, hot and humid with storms developing late. High: 90, Low: 68

Wednesday: Storms early, then partly sunny. High: 75, Low: 61

Thursday: Mostly sunny and comfy. High: 76, Low: 60

Friday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High: 81, Low: 68

Saturday: Partly sunny with scattered storms. High: 84, Low: 67

Sunday: Mostly sunny with chance of rain south. High: 81, Low: 66

Labor Day: Nice and sunny. High: 83, Low: 66

