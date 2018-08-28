Chicago AccuWeather: Hot, muggy Tuesday with scattered storms early and late

Hot and muggy with scattered storms and heavy rain early and late. Highs around 90.Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with ourWindy, hot and humid with storms developing late. High: 90, Low: 68Storms early, then partly sunny. High: 75, Low: 61Mostly sunny and comfy. High: 76, Low: 60Mostly sunny and pleasant. High: 81, Low: 68Partly sunny with scattered storms. High: 84, Low: 67Mostly sunny with chance of rain south. High: 81, Low: 66Nice and sunny. High: 83, Low: 66