Chicago AccuWeather: Hot, scattered storms Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Hot with scattered storms Saturday. Highs around 90.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Hot, partly cloudy, scattered storms. High: 90, Low: 68: Partly sunny, morning showers. High: 85, Low: 67: Partly sunny, showers and storms. High: 86, Low: 66: Sunny, mainly dry. High: 80, Low: 51: Mostly sunny, pop up storms. High: 79, Low: 60: Sunny, pleasant. High: 80, Low: 61: Scattered storms. High: 83, Low: 64