Chicago AccuWeather: Hot, sunny Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Hot and sunny Thursday. Air quality alert in effect. Highs near 90, but cooler by the lake.
Thursday: Hot but not humid, cooler by the lake. High: 90, Low: 66
Friday: Hot, sunny, still dry. High: 92, Low: 68
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, showers and storms. High: 86, Low: 69
Sunday: Mostly sunny, mainly dry for Father's Day. High: 83, Low: 63
Monday: Mostly sunny, evening storms. High: 83, Low: 63
Tuesday: Sunny, warm, dry. High: 85, Low: 68
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, stray storm. High: 87, Low: 69
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
