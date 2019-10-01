Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Hot Tuesday with isolated evening storms

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Hot with isolated storms in the evening Tuesday. Highs in the low 80s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Tuesday:Hot with isolated storms late. High: 86, Low: 70

Wednesday: Rainy and wet with falling temperatures. High: 72, Low: 59

Thursday: Partly cloudy, breezy, with rain early. High: 66, Low: 48

Friday: Sunny and cool with brief lake showers. High: 57, Low: 49

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with periods of rain. High: 59, Low: 50

Sunday: Sunny, breezy, dry. High: 66, Low: 49

Monday: Sunny, cool and quiet. High: 62, Low: 47



Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Baby injured after falling out window on South Side
VIDEO: Catering cart loses control at O'Hare International Airport
Toddler dies after being left in hot car for hours while mom allegedly drank
MSI construction worker critical after being pinned under forklift
Puppy stolen from Aurora store, 2 suspects sought
Sterigenics will permanently close Willowbrook facility, company announces
'Dancing with the Stars' Movie Night: Dance-by-dance recap
Show More
1 year after Rogers Park shootings, masked killer still at large
Former Gangster Disciple testifies at trial for murder of 9-year-old Tyshawn Lee
October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Fat cat looking for fur-ever home in DuPage County
President Trump impeachment inquiry gains steam; Illinois pols on front line
More TOP STORIES News