Chicago AccuWeather: Hot with scattered p.m. storms on 4th of July

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Hot and muggy Fourth of July with scattered storms in the evening. Highs in the upper-80s to low-90s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Thursday: Partly cloudy, scattered storms for 4th of July. High: 90, Low: 72

Friday: Partly cloudy, scattered storms. High: 88, Low: 72

Saturday: Mostly sunny, isolated storms. High: 81, Low: 63

Sunday Sunny and less humid. High: 81, Low: 61

Monday: Sunny and nice. High: 83, Low: 65

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 87, Low: 68

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with scattered storms. High: 89, Low: 72


Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
