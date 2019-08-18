CHICAGO (WLS) -- Showers and storms Sunday, mainly in the morning. Highs in the low 80s.
Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Sunday: Partly cloudy, humid with morning storms likely. High: 83, Low: 68
Monday: Partly cloudy and hot, with falling humidity. High: 80, Low: 61
Tuesday: Warmer with humidity increasing. High: 87, Low: 70
Wednesday: Storms possible. High: 86, Low: 60
Thursday: Sunny and pleasant. High: 84, Low: 64
Friday: Sunny and nice. High: 80, Low: 62
Saturday: Some clouds, slightly warmer. High: 84, Low: 65
Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone
Get the free AccuWeather app for Android
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Chicago AccuWeather: Humid, Sunday morning thunderstorms and heavy rain
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More