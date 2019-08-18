Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Humid, Sunday morning thunderstorms and heavy rain

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Showers and storms Sunday, mainly in the morning. Highs in the low 80s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Sunday: Partly cloudy, humid with morning storms likely. High: 83, Low: 68

Monday: Partly cloudy and hot, with falling humidity. High: 80, Low: 61

Tuesday: Warmer with humidity increasing. High: 87, Low: 70

Wednesday: Storms possible. High: 86, Low: 60

Thursday: Sunny and pleasant. High: 84, Low: 64

Friday: Sunny and nice. High: 80, Low: 62

Saturday: Some clouds, slightly warmer. High: 84, Low: 65



Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
More TOP STORIES News