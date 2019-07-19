Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, hot, humid, heat index over 100 Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunny hot and humid Friday. While temperatures will top out in the upper 90s, the heat index is between 104 and 114 degrees.
Friday: AccuWeather Alert Day. Sunny, heat index of 104-114 degrees. High: 97, Low: 82
Saturday: AccuWeather Alert Day. Hot with evening storms. High: 99, Low: 73
Sunday Scattered rain early, heat breaks. High: 81, Low: 62
Monday: Sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 80, Low: 59
Tuesday: Sunny, pleasant, cooler by the lake. High: 81, Low: 63
Wednesday: Sunny and pleasant. High: 84, Low: 66
Thursday: Sunny and warm. High: 85, Low: 67
