Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, hot, humid, heat index over 100 Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunny hot and humid Friday. While temperatures will top out in the upper 90s, the heat index is between 104 and 114 degrees.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: AccuWeather Alert Day. Sunny, heat index of 104-114 degrees. High: 97, Low: 82: AccuWeather Alert Day. Hot with evening storms. High: 99, Low: 73Scattered rain early, heat breaks. High: 81, Low: 62: Sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 80, Low: 59: Sunny, pleasant, cooler by the lake. High: 81, Low: 63: Sunny and pleasant. High: 84, Low: 66Sunny and warm. High: 85, Low: 67