Chicago AccuWeather: Humid with scattered afternoon showers

CHICAGO (WLS) --After a dry, humid start Wednesday, scattered showers and storms will develop in the afternoon. Severe threat is low with main threat being heavy rain. Highs in the mid-80s.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy with isolated storms late. High: 85, Low: 64
Thursday: Storms possible in the morning. High: 69, Low: 62
Friday: Mostly cloudy with a few isolated showers. High: 72, Low: 62
Saturday: Rain likely far south. High: 71, Low: 61
Sunday: Showers mainly south. High: 73, Low: 62
Monday: Nice. High: 74, Low: 56
Tuesday: Sunny and nice. High: 77, Low: 59
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.