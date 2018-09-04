WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Humid with scattered afternoon showers

After a dry, humid start Wednesday, scattered showers and storms will develop in the afternoon. Severe threat is low with main threat being heavy rain. Highs in the mid-80s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with isolated storms late. High: 85, Low: 64

Thursday: Storms possible in the morning. High: 69, Low: 62

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a few isolated showers. High: 72, Low: 62

Saturday: Rain likely far south. High: 71, Low: 61

Sunday: Showers mainly south. High: 73, Low: 62

Monday: Nice. High: 74, Low: 56

Tuesday: Sunny and nice. High: 77, Low: 59

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
