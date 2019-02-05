WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Ice Storm Warning in effect overnight

The latest seven day forecast from our ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
An Ice Storm Warning is in effect from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday. Isolated thunder and .2 to .4 inches of ice could accumulate. Lows from the upper-20s to mid-30s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Wednesday: Cloudy with drizzle. High: 36, Low: 33

Thursday: Cloudy and milder with rain changing to snow. High: 49, Low: 13
Friday: Mostly cloudy, windy, and much colder. High: 15, Low: 4

Saturday: Sunny, cold, dry. High: 23, Low: 17

Sunday: Light snow likely. High: 30, Low: 22

Monday: Mostly cloudy and dry. High: 32, Low: 24

Tuesday: Cloudy, wintry mix falls. High: 34, Low: 25

