Chicago AccuWeather: Ice Storm Warning in effect overnight

An Ice Storm Warning is in effect from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday. Isolated thunder and .2 to .4 inches of ice could accumulate. Lows from the upper-20s to mid-30s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Cloudy with drizzle. High: 36, Low: 33: Cloudy and milder with rain changing to snow. High: 49, Low: 13: Mostly cloudy, windy, and much colder. High: 15, Low: 4: Sunny, cold, dry. High: 23, Low: 17: Light snow likely. High: 30, Low: 22: Mostly cloudy and dry. High: 32, Low: 24: Cloudy, wintry mix falls. High: 34, Low: 25