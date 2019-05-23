Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Increasing clouds, chances of rain Thursday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Increasing clouds, chances of rain Thursday night. Highs in the upper 50s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Friday: Warm with strong storms possible. High: 80, Low: 62

Saturday: Partly cloudy, scattered storms. High: 80, Low: 56

Sunday: Partly cloudy, showers early. High: 72, Low: 52

Monday: Mostly sunny, scattered storms. High: 74, Low: 50

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, scattered storms. High: 73, Low: 56

Wednesday: Chance of rain: 76, Low: 53

Thursday: Still a chance of rain. High: 70, Low: 54


