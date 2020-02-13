Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Increasing clouds, chilly overnight

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Increasing clouds and chilly overnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
EMBED More News Videos

Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather Team.



Wednesday: Rainy. High: 46, Low: 40

Thursday: Warm with rain, storms likely. High: 62, Low: 38

Friday: Windy and chilly. High: 46, Low: 25

Saturday: Sunny, colder. High: 37, Low: 25

Sunday: Chilly, flurries early. High: 44, Low: 33

Monday: Drizzle, rain. High: 51, Low: 38

Tuesday: Scattered rain. High: 52, Low: 35



Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago woman becomes Illinois' 1st COVID-19 death
Chicago election officials wanted polls closed due to COVID-19, Illinois Governor Pritzker said no
What to know about Illinois' 160 COVID-19 cases
US coronavirus death toll over 100, with case in every state
Senior centers calling for more COVID-19 testing kits
COVID-19: What you need to know about self-isolation
COVID-19 overshadows Jussie Smollette case in State's Attorney race
Show More
Illinois bars, dine-in restaurants close to limit COVID-19 spread
Navigating e-learning amid school closures due to coronavirus
Volunteers sort care packages for Englewood children during COVID-19 outbreak
Illinois voters head to polls amid coronavirus concerns
Target modifying hours, introducing shopping time for 'vulnerable guests'
More TOP STORIES News