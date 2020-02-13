Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Increasing clouds, cooler Friday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Clouds increase and temperatures cool Friday night. Lows in the mid-40s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with morning showers. High: 49, Low: 35

Sunday: Mostly sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 52, Low: 37

Monday: Cloudy, isolated showers, storm. High: 64, Low: 51
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, a few storms. High: 70, Low: 49

Wednesday: Sunny and nice. High: 63, Low: 41

Thursday: Mostly sunny, cooler. High: 53, Low: 37

Friday: Sunny but cool. High: 49, Low: 38



