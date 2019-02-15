Chicago AccuWeather: Increasing clouds, isolated flurries Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) --Increasingly cloudy with isolated flurries Saturday. Highs in the upper-20s.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy and not quite as cold. High: 30, Low: 23
Sunday: : Periods of snow. 1-3 inches. High: 29, Low: 22
Monday: Mostly cloudy with flurries. High: 38, Low: 17
Tuesday:Partly cloudy and cool. High: 30, Low: 22
Wednesday:Snow likely, wintry mix south. High: 32, Low: 20
Thursday: Mostly sunny and quiet. High: 34, Low: 22
Friday: Mostly sunny and nice. High: 37, Low: 25
