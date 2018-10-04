WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Increasing clouds, rain later

Increasing clouds with rain after midnight. Lows around 50.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Friday: Cloudy with showers and storms. High: 65, Low: 62

Saturday: Showers and storms. High: 73, Low: 56

Sunday: Lingering rain. High: 67, Low: 60

Monday: Mostly sunny and warm with morning showers. High: 82, Low: 67

Tuesday: Partly sunny with storms developing late. High: 83, Low: 63

Wednesday: Warm with afternoon storms. High: 76, Low: 54

Thursday: Cool and dry. High: 63, Low: 44

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
