Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Increasing clouds, showers overnight

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Increasing clouds, showers overnight into Friday morning. Lows in the mid-60s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Friday: Breezy, with morning showers. High: 74, Low: 58

Saturday: Mostly sunny, nice. High: 75, Low: 60

Sunday: Cloudy with periods of rain. High: 68, Low: 62

Monday: Isolated showers. High: 74, Low: 59

Tuesday: Warmer with some brief storms. High: 85, Low: 64

Wednesday: Humid, possible storms. High: 78, Low: 61

Thursday: Scattered showers. High: 75, Low: 63



Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bears, Packers kick off NFL's 100th season Thursday at Soldier Field
Property taxes, rent could rise due to Obama Center: Report
Mom's boyfriend to be charged in death of girl hidden in closet
Prosecutors still reviewing murder charges against 5 teens
Man found shot in Maywood forest preserve, death investigated as homicide
Football fans flock to Indiana casinos for sports betting
Teachers threaten strike despite raise offer from city
Show More
Woman pulled from Lake Michigan at North Avenue Beach
14 sue Lyft, claim they were raped or sexually assaulted by drivers
St. Rita High School football takes on Richards High School in Week 2
Animals find refuge in Chicago from Hurricane Dorian
'Like zombies': Hurricane Dorian victims face heartbreak and loss
More TOP STORIES News