Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Increasing clouds, slowly rising temps Thursday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Increasing clouds, slowly rising temps Thursday night. Lows in the 20s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Friday: Snow late, wintry mix at night. High: 32, Low: 31

Saturday: Morning rain, light snow late. High: 37, Low: 3

Sunday: Deep freeze. High: 12, Low: 4

Monday: Cold, windy. High: 17, Low: 7

Tuesday: Not as cold. High: 24, Low: 17

Wednesday: Slightly warmer. High: 35, Low: 17

Thursday: Rain, snow late. High: 37, Low: 28



Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
5 shot at West Side barbershop: CFD
5 hurt, 2 critically, after truck crashes into McHenry Starbucks: police
LIVE: Chicago could see several inches of snow, ice Friday
Ukrainian oligarch wanted in Chicago linked to Trump circle
Buffalo Grove couple says insurance company wouldn't pay claim after driver crashes into fence
WATCH: Chicagoans rate best, worst CTA seats
City aims to ban foam containers, plastic utensils at restaurants
Show More
Dixmoor mayor accused of salary overpayments says she's reimbursing village
Man fatally shot near St. Sabina hours after peace walk
'I lost a good friend': Father of Lansing soldier killed during training
Hidden camera found in staff bathroom of Northfield school, police say
U of I tuition increase approved for incoming freshman
More TOP STORIES News