Chicago AccuWeather: Increasingly cloudy, less cold Friday

Clouds increasing Friday. A little less cold with highs in the mid-30s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with ourClouds increasing. High: 35, Low: 29Cloudy with snow showers. High: 32, Low: 27Mostly sunny and dry. High: 33, Low: 22Mostly sunny and dry. High: 37, Low: 26Mostly sunny and mild. High: 40, Low: 25Mostly cloudy with flurries. High: 30, Low: 18Mostly sunny and cold. High: 30, Low: 22