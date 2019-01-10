WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Increasingly cloudy, less cold Friday

The latest seven day forecast from our ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Clouds increasing Friday. A little less cold with highs in the mid-30s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Friday: Clouds increasing. High: 35, Low: 29

Saturday: Cloudy with snow showers. High: 32, Low: 27
Sunday: Mostly sunny and dry. High: 33, Low: 22

Monday: Mostly sunny and dry. High: 37, Low: 26

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and mild. High: 40, Low: 25

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with flurries. High: 30, Low: 18

Thursday: Mostly sunny and cold. High: 30, Low: 22

