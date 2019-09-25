Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Increasingly cloudy overnight Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Clouds increase overnight with a chance of rain toward daybreak. Lows in the lower-60s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with showers early. High: 77, Low: 56

Thursday: Sunny and pleasant. High: 71, Low: 57

Friday: Mostly cloudy with showers, storms. High: 76, Low: 65

Saturday: Cloudy with isolated storms. High: 65, Low: 58

Sunday: Partly sunny, but with isolated storms. High: 77, Low: 67

Monday: Sunny, windy and warm. High: 84, Low: 68

Tuesday: Partly sunny, windy, with storms late. High: 84, Low: 66



Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pelosi announces formal Trump impeachment inquiry
Harvey girl, 11, shot in head on day before birthday
FBI raids offices, home of State Sen. Martin Sandoval
11-year-old boy drives 200 miles to meet stranger from Snapchat
Service dog has adorable encounter with Donald Duck
Deported Army veteran back in Chicago as free man for 1st time in decade
1 student hurt, 1 arrested after East Leyden HS stabbing; boy stabbed to be OK: police
Show More
Planet Venus could have had life, NASA says
IL politicians react to Pelosi formally opening Trump impeachment inquiry
Submarine found in Pacific with $165M in cocaine, Coast Guard says
Hangovers ruled legitimate illness in Germany
'Emergence' stars tease show ahead of premiere
More TOP STORIES News