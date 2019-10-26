Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Increasingly cloudy, rain starting in afternoon Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Clouds increasing Saturday, rain by afternoon. Highs in the low 50s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Saturday: Increasing clouds with afternoon and evening rain. High: 54, Low: 46

Sunday: Mostly sunny and milder. High: 60, Low: 40

Monday: Partly sunny, colder to the north. High: 53, Low: 38

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, clearing. High: 47, Low: 34

Wednesday: Cloudy with rain returning. High: 44, Low: 40

Thursday: Cold and rainy Halloween. High: 46, Low: 35

Friday: Mostly cloudy with possible wintry mix. High: 44, Low: 28



