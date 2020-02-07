Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Increasingly cloudy, snow to the south

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Increasingly cloudy with snow mainly to the south Friday night. Lows in the mid-20s. .

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Saturday: Partly cloudy with flurries. High: 33, Low: 25

Sunday: Cloudy with snow ending as drizzle. High: 35, Low: 25

Monday: Partly sunny. High: 35, Low: 22

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, quiet. High: 36, Low: 20

Wednesday: Sunny and quiet. High:34, Low: 23

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, chance of snow. High: 30, Low: 14

Friday: Partly sunny, cold for Valentine's Day. High: 27, Low: 18



