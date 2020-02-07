Chicago AccuWeather: Increasingly cloudy, snow to the south

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5911857" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The latest seven day forecast from our ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Increasingly cloudy with snow mainly to the south Friday night. Lows in the mid-20s. .Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Partly cloudy with flurries. High: 33, Low: 25: Cloudy with snow ending as drizzle. High: 35, Low: 25: Partly sunny. High: 35, Low: 22: Mostly sunny, quiet. High: 36, Low: 20: Sunny and quiet. High:34, Low: 23: Mostly cloudy, chance of snow. High: 30, Low: 14: Partly sunny, cold for Valentine's Day. High: 27, Low: 18