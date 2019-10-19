Chicago AccuWeather: Increasingly cloudy with a few showers Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Increasingly cloudy with a few showers possible as the day goes on. Highs in the mid-60s.
Saturday: Partly cloudy, a few showers possible later in the day. High: 65, Low: 45
Sunday: Sunny and very nice, cooler by the lake. High: 64, Low: 52
Monday: Showers and storms. High: 65, Low: 44
Tuesday: Partly cloudy, windy and chilly. High: 53, Low: 40
Wednesday: Sunny and quiet. High: 55, Low: 43
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, chilly, rainy. High: 51, Low: 38
Friday: Mostly cloudy and cold. High: 48, Low: 35
