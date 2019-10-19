Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Increasingly cloudy with a few showers Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Increasingly cloudy with a few showers possible as the day goes on. Highs in the mid-60s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Saturday: Partly cloudy, a few showers possible later in the day. High: 65, Low: 45

Sunday: Sunny and very nice, cooler by the lake. High: 64, Low: 52

Monday: Showers and storms. High: 65, Low: 44

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, windy and chilly. High: 53, Low: 40

Wednesday: Sunny and quiet. High: 55, Low: 43

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, chilly, rainy. High: 51, Low: 38

Friday: Mostly cloudy and cold. High: 48, Low: 35



