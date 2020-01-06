Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Increasingly cloudy with flurries near daybreak

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Becoming cloudy as the night goes on with flurries towards daybreak. Lows in the upper-20s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, windy with morning flurries. High: 39, Low: 15

Wednesday: Sunny and colder. High: 25, Low: 21

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with rain developing. High: 48, Low: 42

Friday: Cloudy with periods of rain. High: 45, Low: 29

Saturday: Rain, snow, ice. High: 34, Low: 25

Sunday: Partly cloudy, snow early. High: 32, Low: 27

Monday: Sunny and cool. High: 36, Low: 25



Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Logan Square marijuana dispensary burglarized
Soldier from Hazel Crest killed in Kenya attack
Boy with terminal brain cancer dies on 'Make A Wish' trip
Chicago congestion tax for Uber, Lyft starts
Dog adopted after spending 2,461 days in Indiana shelter
IKEA to pay $46 million to family following child's death
Australia fires: Here's how to help
Show More
Man convicted of providing gun in 2014 Endia Martin murder granted new trial
Trump continues threat against Iran cultural sites
Indiana twins born in different decades
$10.8M in pot products sold since legalization; some dispensaries low on supply
US to start collecting DNA from people detained at border
More TOP STORIES News