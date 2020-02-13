Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Increasingly cloudy

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Increasingly cloudy overnight. Lows in the mid-60s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Friday: AccuWeather Alert: Strong storms in the evening. High: 91, Low: 70

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, scattered storms. High: 87, Low: 69

Sunday: Scattered storms. High: 87, Low: 70

Monday: A few storms. High 89, Low: 72

Tuesday: Isolated storms. High: 86, Low: 69

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, less humid. High: 88, Low: 68

Thursday: Sunny, nice day. High: 89, Low: 70


