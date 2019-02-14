WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Isolated shower, falling temperatures

EMBED </>More Videos

The latest seven day forecast from our ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Isolated showers and rapidly falling temperatures Thursday night. Lows in the single digits to mid-teens.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.


Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Friday: Sunny to partly cloudy, blustery, cold. High: 23, Low: 14

Saturday: Quiet, chilly, partly cloudy. High: 30, Low: 22

Sunday: Cloudy with snow showers. High: 29, Low: 21

Monday: Mostly cloudy, dry. High: 28, Low: 17

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and cool. High: 30, Low: 22

Wednesday: Cloudy with snow, wintry mix. High: 29, Low: 19

Thursday: Mostly sunny and cool. High: 34, Low: 21

Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecast
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Submit a drawing to the Weather Sketchers Club
Chunks of ice fall from downtown skycrapers
Chicago Weather: Blowing snow leads to spinouts, crashes across area
Weather Sketchers for week of February 11
More Weather
Top Stories
Sources: Police investigating whether Smollett staged attack with help of others
Jason Van Dyke's wife speaks out after former CPD officer beaten in Conn. prison
R. Kelly seen having sex with underage girl in new tape, attorney says
Illinois minimum wage bill raising hourly rate to $15 passes House
Celebrating Valentine's Day and 100 years of life
SEE INSIDE: Al Capone's home on Chicago's South Side for sale
McConnell: Trump will sign budget deal, declare emergency
Northwestern basketball halftime show features special senior moment
Show More
'He doesn't even look human': Racist rant caught on camera
Pregnant woman attacked on CTA Red Line train near Addison stop
Spring Training 2019: Cubs rain-soaked workouts in Mesa
Chicago couple together for 26 years marries on Valentine's Day
Man caught on camera licking doorbell
More News