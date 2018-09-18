WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Isolated showers possible overnight

Watch the latest 7-day forecast from the ABC7 AccuWeather Team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Isolated storms possible overnight with lows in the mid 60s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers and storms. High: 79, Low: 68

Thursday: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid. Overnight rain possible. High: 90, Low: 74

Friday: Storms early, much cooler later. High: 76, Low: 53

Saturday: Mostly sunny for the first day of fall. High: 66, Low: 52

Sunday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High: 76, Low: 58

Monday: Breezy with storms late. High: 78, Low: 61

Tuesday: Scattered rain. High: 72, Low: 53

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
