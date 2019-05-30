Chicago AccuWeather: Isolated storms, cooler by the lake Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Isolated storms Thursday and cooler by the lake. Highs in the mid-70s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Rain in the morning. High: 74, Low: 58: Sunny and dry. High: 76, Low: 59Few storms late in the day. High: 74, Low: 55: Coo, sunny. High: 68, Low: 54: Nice. High: 74, Low: 58: Storms. High: 78, Low: 62: Scattered thunderstorms High: 80, Low: 60