Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Isolated storms, cooler by the lake Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Isolated storms Thursday and cooler by the lake. Highs in the mid-70s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Thursday: Rain in the morning. High: 74, Low: 58

Friday: Sunny and dry. High: 76, Low: 59

Saturday: Few storms late in the day. High: 74, Low: 55

Sunday: Coo, sunny. High: 68, Low: 54

Monday: Nice. High: 74, Low: 58

Tuesday: Storms. High: 78, Low: 62

Wednesday: Scattered thunderstorms High: 80, Low: 60


Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois marijuana legalization bill passes Senate
Albert Almora Jr.'s foul ball strikes child at Houston game
Ashton Kutcher testifies at trial of alleged serial killer accused of murdering his date
EPA: Residents within 1.5 miles of Sterigenics plant had up to 10x higher risk of cancer
Robot collects trash from Chicago River, and you can drive it
Activists ask mayor to investigate if a serial killer is targeting black women on South, West sides
Mayor Lightfoot establishes she means business at 1st City Council meeting
Show More
DePaul professor turns life around, now teaches at Cook County Jail
Family accuses CPD of using excessive force on children during raid
NY man accused of murder added to FBI's 10 Most Wanted list
Chicago police officers honored for actions on duty
Robert Mueller parting shot: The Russians will keep coming, so America wake up
More TOP STORIES News