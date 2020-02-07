Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Lake effect snow ends early, partly sunny Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Lingering lake effect snow ends early, then clearing into a partially sunny day. Highs in the low 30s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Friday: Lake effect snow early, then partly sunny. High: 33, Low: 24

Saturday: Cloudy with flurries. High: 34, Low: 24

Sunday: Cloudy with snow to the north, rain to the south. High: 36, Low: 26

Monday: Partly sunny. High: 34, Low: 25

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, quiet. High: 36, Low: 23

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with flurries. High:37, Low: 21

Thursday: Cloudy with snow showers. High: 33, Low: 18



More TOP STORIES News