Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Lake effect snow in Cook County, NW Indiana

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Lake effect snow showers continue Thursday night in Cook County and Northwest Indiana. Lows in the lower 20s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Friday: Lake effect snow early, then partly sunny. High: 33, Low: 24

Saturday: Cloudy with flurries. High: 34, Low: 24

Sunday: Cloudy with snow to the north, rain to the south. High: 36, Low: 26

Monday: Partly sunny. High: 34, Low: 25

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, quiet. High: 36, Low: 23

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with flurries. High:37, Low: 21

Thursday: Cloudy with snow showers. High: 33, Low: 18



