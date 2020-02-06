Chicago AccuWeather: Lake effect snow in Cook County, NW Indiana

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5909158" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The latest seven day forecast from our ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Lake effect snow showers continue Thursday night in Cook County and Northwest Indiana. Lows in the lower 20s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Lake effect snow early, then partly sunny. High: 33, Low: 24: Cloudy with flurries. High: 34, Low: 24: Cloudy with snow to the north, rain to the south. High: 36, Low: 26: Partly sunny. High: 34, Low: 25: Mostly sunny, quiet. High: 36, Low: 23: Mostly cloudy with flurries. High:37, Low: 21: Cloudy with snow showers. High: 33, Low: 18