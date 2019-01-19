WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Lake effect snow to bring more snow

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Winter Storm Warning expires Saturday at noon. Heavy snow and 20-35 mph winds expected. Highs in the mid-20s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Saturday: AccuWeather Alert: Winter Storm Warning in effect until noon. Windy, blustery snow. High: 26, Low: 13

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow. High: 17, Low: 5

Monday: Mostly cloudy with flurries. High: 15, Low: 15

Tuesday: Wintry mix to snow will fall. High: 38, Low: 16
Wednesday: Snow showers. High: 22, Low: 10

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with flurries. High: 25, Low: 11

Friday: Light snow. High: 23, Low: 8

