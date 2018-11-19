Chicago AccuWeather: Lake effect snow to impact morning commute

CHICAGO (WLS) --Lake effect snow begins overnight and is expected to impact the morning commute. Lows in the upper 20s.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Tuesday: Lake snow early and cold. High: 33, Low: 27
Wednesday:Still cold. High: 35, Low: 25
Thursday: Cold and dry. High: 38, Low: 32
Friday: Breezy, with rain in the evening. High: 47, Low: 40
Saturday: Morning rain. High: 48, Low: 36
Sunday: Rain/snow mix late in the day. High: 40, Low: 33
Monday: Colder with snow showers. High: 30, Low: 21
