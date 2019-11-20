Chicago AccuWeather: Late rain, rising temperatures overnight

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Late rain with steady to rising temperatures overnight. Lows in the mid 40s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Mild, rainy, windy. High: 56, Low: 29: Sunny, breezy. High: 37, Low: 23: Mostly cloudy, with drizzle and flurries. High: 40, Low: 27: Partly cloudy and dry. High: 44, Low: 38: Mostly clear, warming back up. High: 49, Low: 40: Rain late. High: 48, Low: 38: Rain to snow expected. High: 39, Low: 25