Chicago AccuWeather: Light freezing rain and drizzle

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Light freezing rain and drizzle starts in the evening and continues overnight. Lows in the upper-20s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Friday: Mostly Cloudy. High: 37, Low: 33

Saturday: Cloudy. Windy and rainy. High: 45, Low: 38

Sunday: Rain changing to snow. High: 40, Low: 30.

Monday: Snow possible. High: 33, Low: 24

Tuesday: Flurries. High: 29, Low: 22

Wednesday: Cold. High: 28, Low: 18

Thursday: Scattered snow showers. High: 29, Low: 22

