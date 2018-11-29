Chicago AccuWeather: Light freezing rain and drizzle

CHICAGO (WLS) --Light freezing rain and drizzle starts in the evening and continues overnight. Lows in the upper-20s.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.
Friday: Mostly Cloudy. High: 37, Low: 33
Saturday: Cloudy. Windy and rainy. High: 45, Low: 38
Sunday: Rain changing to snow. High: 40, Low: 30.
Monday: Snow possible. High: 33, Low: 24
Tuesday: Flurries. High: 29, Low: 22
Wednesday: Cold. High: 28, Low: 18
Thursday: Scattered snow showers. High: 29, Low: 22
Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone
Get the free AccuWeather app for Android
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.