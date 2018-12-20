WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Light rain and snow flurries

The latest seven day forecast from our ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Light rain and snow flurries Friday with lows in the upper-20s to mid-30s.

Friday: Windy with sprinkles and flurries early. High: 35, Low: 22

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. High: 37, Low: 27

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a rain/snow mix early to the south. High: 37, Low: 25
Monday: Mostly sunny and calm. High: 38, Low: 28

Tuesday: Cloudy with possible snow. High: 35, Low: 24

Wednesday: Sunny and quiet. High: 38, Low: 34

Thursday: Windy, foggy and rainy. High: 47, Low: 44

