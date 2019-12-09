Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Light rain, fog overnight

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Light rain and fog Sunday after 9 p.m. Lows in the lower 40s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Monday: Periods of rain. High: 49, Low: 20

Tuesday: Cold, clearing. High: 27, Low: 13

Wednesday: Light now early, cold. High: 24, Low: 14

Thursday: Not as cold: 38, Low: 32

Friday: Thin overcast. High: 42, Low: 34

Saturday: Light rain. High: 45, Low: 31

Sunday: Light snow late. High: 36, Low: 29



