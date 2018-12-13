Chicago AccuWeather: Light rain Friday morning then partly sunny

CHICAGO (WLS) --Light rain in the morning Friday, then clearing to a partly sunny day. Highs in the low- to mid-40s.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.
Friday: Light rain in the morning. High: 42, Low: 32
Saturday: Mostly sunny and cooler by the lake. High: 46, Low: 29
Sunday: Sunny and mild. High: 49, Low: 27
Monday: Mostly sunny and a little colder. High: 37, Low: 25
Tuesday: Becoming cloudier through the day. High: 38, Low: 28
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and breezy. High: 43, Low: 34
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain. High: 40, Low: 28
Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone
Get the free AccuWeather app for Android
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.