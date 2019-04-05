Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Light rain, mostly cloudy

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cold, breezy and periods of rain on Thursday. Highs in the 40s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.



Here's your 7-day weather forecast.



Friday: Clearing. High: 57, Low: 42

Saturday Warmer. High: 66, Low: 52

Sunday: Warmest day this season. Some rain. High: 70, Low: 53

Monday: Rain early. High: 65, Low: 46

Tuesday: Breezy. High: 55, Low: 36

Wednesday: Rainy. High: 48, Low: 32

Thursday: Rainy. High: 50, Low: 32



Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
