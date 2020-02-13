Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Light showers early Saturday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Light showers early Saturday night, with weather clearing later in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Sunday: Sunny and pleasant, cooler by the lake. High: 72, Low: 40

Monday: Cooler, clouds increase. High: 53, Low: 42

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with light rain. High: 55, Low: 43

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, few showers. High: 54, Low: 41

Thursday: Rain south at night. High: 56, Low: 40

Friday: Some clouds, still cool. High: 57, Low: 34

Saturday: Chilly. High: 51, Low: 35



Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
