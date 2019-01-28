WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Light snow, crashing temperatures

EMBED </>More Videos

The latest seven day forecast from our ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Light snow Monday evening and then crashing temperatures. Lows from the single digits in the south to below 0 to the north.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

LIST: Find a Chicago area warming center near you

Tuesday: Light snow, frigid cold. High: 3, Low: -22
Wednesday: Accuweather Alert Day: Extremely cold with -50 wind chills. High: -13, Low: -24

Thursday: Accuweather Alert Day: Extreme cold, wind chills as low as -45. High: -1, Low: -2

Friday: Light snow. High: 22, Low: 12

Saturday: Fog and more like normal. High: 35, Low: 29

Sunday: Cloudy and rainy. High: 44, Low: 33

Monday: Cloudy with light wintry mix. High: 35, Low: 20

Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecast
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Submit a drawing to the Weather Sketchers Club
LIVE RADAR: Chicago Weather: Storm dumps several inches of snow across area
Tornado in Cuba kills 3, injures 172
Find a Chicago area warming center near you
More Weather
Top Stories
LIVE RADAR: Chicago Weather: Storm dumps several inches of snow across area
VIDEO: Bodycam captures CPD rescue of man in Lake Michigan using 'human chain'
5 Houston police officers shot, 2 suspects killed
Man fatally struck by snowplow in Libertyville
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Fruit sold at Walmart, Costco and Aldi recalled due to listeria
What to do with your kids when it's too cold to go outside
Metra train strikes car in Galewood
Pelosi invites Trump to give State of the Union on February 5
Show More
Susana Mendoza, candidate for Chicago mayor, lays out ethics plan to fight corruption
'Black Panther' returning to theaters for free screenings
Man charged after CPD officer shot in vest in West Rogers Park
More News