Chicago AccuWeather: Light snow, crashing temperatures

CHICAGO (WLS) --Light snow Monday evening and then crashing temperatures. Lows from the single digits in the south to below 0 to the north.
LIST: Find a Chicago area warming center near you
Tuesday: Light snow, frigid cold. High: 3, Low: -22
Wednesday: Accuweather Alert Day: Extremely cold with -50 wind chills. High: -13, Low: -24
Thursday: Accuweather Alert Day: Extreme cold, wind chills as low as -45. High: -1, Low: -2
Friday: Light snow. High: 22, Low: 12
Saturday: Fog and more like normal. High: 35, Low: 29
Sunday: Cloudy and rainy. High: 44, Low: 33
Monday: Cloudy with light wintry mix. High: 35, Low: 20
