Chicago AccuWeather: Light snow moves in

Watch the latest forecast from the ABC7 AccuWeather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A major snowstorm will hit the Chicago area late Sunday into Monday morning.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Sunday: Snow at night. High: 14, Low: 12

Monday: Accuweather Alert Day: Cloudy with heavy snow. High: 34, Low: -3

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, brutally cold. High: 4, Low: -20
Wednesday: Accuweather Alert Day: Dangerously cold with -50 wind chills. High: -8, Low: -21

Thursday: Accuweather Alert Day: Wind chills as low as -45. High: 3, Low: -1

Friday: Mostly cloudy with flurries. High: 20, Low: 6

Saturday: Warmer. High: 32, Low: 25

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
