Chicago AccuWeather: Light snow north of the city

Watch the ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Light snow is also likely overnight, turning to a wintry mix early Wednesday morning.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Wednesday: Wintry mix early, cloudy. High: 33, Low: 16

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with flurries. High: 29, Low: 17

Friday: Windy, cloudy with evening snow. High: 34, Low: 22

Saturday: Cold, windy with snow in the morning. High: 28, Low: 6

Sunday: Sunny and frigid. High: 13, Low: -1

Monday: Sunny and very cold. High: 16, Low: 4

Tuesday: Cloudy with light snow. High: 21, Low: 11

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
