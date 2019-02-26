Chicago AccuWeather: Light snow north of the city

Light snow is also likely overnight, turning to a wintry mix early Wednesday morning.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Wintry mix early, cloudy. High: 33, Low: 16: Mostly cloudy with flurries. High: 29, Low: 17: Windy, cloudy with evening snow. High: 34, Low: 22: Cold, windy with snow in the morning. High: 28, Low: 6: Sunny and frigid. High: 13, Low: -1: Sunny and very cold. High: 16, Low: 4: Cloudy with light snow. High: 21, Low: 11