Chicago AccuWeather: Light snow on Sunday with evening freezing drizzle

See the latest forecast from the ABC7 AccuWeather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Light snow will fall on Sunday with freezing drizzle in the evening. Highs in 20s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Sunday: Snow showers likely. High: 29, Low: 25

Monday: Mostly cloudy with late wintry mix. High: 33, Low: 30

Tuesday: Cloudy with a wintry mix to snow. High: 36, Low: 19

Wednesday: Sunny, cold, windy. High: 33, Low: 26

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with wintry mix. High: 45, Low: 34

Friday: Mostly cloudy with snow early. High: 36, Low: 14

Saturday: Quiet. High: 27, Low: 15

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
