Chicago AccuWeather: Light snow on Sunday with evening freezing drizzle

Light snow will fall on Sunday with freezing drizzle in the evening. Highs in 20s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Snow showers likely. High: 29, Low: 25: Mostly cloudy with late wintry mix. High: 33, Low: 30: Cloudy with a wintry mix to snow. High: 36, Low: 19: Sunny, cold, windy. High: 33, Low: 26: Mostly cloudy with wintry mix. High: 45, Low: 34: Mostly cloudy with snow early. High: 36, Low: 14: Quiet. High: 27, Low: 15