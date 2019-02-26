Chicago AccuWeather: Light snow Tuesday into Wednesday

Overcast Tuesday with occasional light snow and highs in the 20s. Light snow is also likely overnight, turning to a wintry mix early Wednesday morning.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Cloudy with light snow. High: 26, Low: 24: Wintry mix early, cloudy. High: 33, Low: 17: Mostly cloudy with flurries. High: 29, Low: 16: Windy, cloudy with evening snow. High: 30, Low: 18: Cold, windy with snow in the morning. High: 24, Low: 3: Sunny and frigid. High: 13, Low: -1: Sunny and very cold. High: 19, Low: 8