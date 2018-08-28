WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Lingering morning showers and cooler Wednesday

The latest seven day forecast from our ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Lingering morning showers after a rainy night and cooler Wednesday. Highs in the mid-70s.

Wednesday: Lingering morning showers and partly cloudy. High: 75, Low: 59

Thursday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High: 76, Low: 62

Friday: Mostly sunny and very nice. High: 81, Low: 68

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered storms. High: 84, Low: 68

Sunday: Partly sunny with isolated storms. High: 82, Low: 66

Labor Day: Mostly sunny and nice. High: 83, Low: 67

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered storms. High: 84, Low: 68

