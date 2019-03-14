Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Lingering scattered rain, turning colder Thursday

EMBED <>More Videos

Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the AccuWeather Team.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ACCUWEATHER ALERT DAY: Lingering scattered rain, turning colder Thursday. Highs in the upper 60s.

Wind Advisory in effect from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.



Here's your 7-day weather forecast.



Friday: Rain and snow mix. High: 40, Low: 26

Saturday: Dry and chilly. High: 39, Low: 27

Sunday: Cloudy with flurries. High: 42, Low: 28

Monday: Cloudy and chilly. High: 39, Low: 26

Tuesday: Not as chilly: 44, Low: 32

Wednesday: Showers. High: 47, Low: 32

Thursday: Warming up. High: 49, Low: 31



Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
LIVE RADAR: 'Bomb cyclone' brings high winds, storms to Chicago area
Gambino mob boss Frank Cali gunned down in NY gangland hit
Woman attacked form behind, sexually assaulted on North Side, police say
Burger King employees allegedly attacked over tomato
Senate rejects Trump border emergency as Republicans defect
Jussie Smollett pleads not guilty to disorderly conduct charges
Hallmark cuts ties with Lori Loughlin over bribery case
Show More
Alex Trebek thanks fans for outpouring of support: 'I'm a lucky guy'
Man runs into burning home to save his dog
Teen shot in head in Englewood
Sephora cuts ties with Loughlin's daughter amid admissions scandal
'One Day at a Time' canceled by Netflix
More TOP STORIES News