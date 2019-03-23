Chicago AccuWeather: Lots of sunshine, chilly start Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Lots of sunshine, chilly start Saturday. Highs in the mid 50's, lows in the mid 30's.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.Sunny and cooler lakeside. High: 53, Low: 35: Cloudy with rain at times. High: 48, Low: 30: Cold, chilly lake breeze. High: 38, Low: 25: Not as chilly. High: 45, Low: 29: Sunny and nice. High: 54, Low: 43: Cloudy, milder with scattered rain. High: 62, Low: 49: Falling temps. High: 54, Low: 33