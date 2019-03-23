Chicago AccuWeather: Lots of sunshine, chilly start Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Lots of sunshine, chilly start Saturday. Highs in the mid 50's, lows in the mid 30's.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Saturday Sunny and cooler lakeside. High: 53, Low: 35
Sunday: Cloudy with rain at times. High: 48, Low: 30
Monday: Cold, chilly lake breeze. High: 38, Low: 25
Tuesday: Not as chilly. High: 45, Low: 29
Wednesday: Sunny and nice. High: 54, Low: 43
Thursday: Cloudy, milder with scattered rain. High: 62, Low: 49
Friday: Falling temps. High: 54, Low: 33
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
