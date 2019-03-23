Chicago AccuWeather: Lots of sunshine, chilly start Saturday

Weather

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Lots of sunshine, chilly start Saturday. Highs in the mid 50's, lows in the mid 30's.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.



Saturday Sunny and cooler lakeside. High: 53, Low: 35

Sunday: Cloudy with rain at times. High: 48, Low: 30

Monday: Cold, chilly lake breeze. High: 38, Low: 25

Tuesday: Not as chilly. High: 45, Low: 29

Wednesday: Sunny and nice. High: 54, Low: 43

Thursday: Cloudy, milder with scattered rain. High: 62, Low: 49

Friday: Falling temps. High: 54, Low: 33



