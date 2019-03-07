Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Mainly cloudy, chance for snow late Thursday

EMBED <>More Videos

Quick weather update from the ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mainly cloudy with a chance for light snow late Thursday. Highs near 30.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.



Here's your 7-day weather forecast.



Thursday: Cloudy, light snow later. High: 29, Low: 22

Friday: Cloudy with flurries early. High: 36, Low: 26

Saturday: Mostly cloudy rain at night. High: 46, Low: 34

Sunday: Cloudy with scattered snow showers. High: 39, Low: 26

Monday: Some sun. High: 35, Low: 25

Tuesday: Quiet. High: 42, Low: 36

Wednesday: Cloudy, windy and rainy High: 52, Low: 42



Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police: Woman say she was stabbed, robbed in Grant Park
R. Kelly returns to jail for failing to pay child support
'Ripper Crew' killer Thomas Kokoraleis to be released soon
6 charged in Harvey corruption investigation, feds say
Alex Trebek diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, vows to 'fight this'
VIDEO: Tesla driver apparently asleep while on LA freeway
Chicago named No. 1 city to celebrate St. Patrick's Day
Show More
Oregon now has world's last Blockbuster store
Alvin Ailey dance company in Chicago for 60th anniversary tour
How does plane de-icing work?
Chicago police officer donates bone marrow to save a man's life in Italy
GIRL POWER: Marvel Studio's first female lead superhero, Captain Marvel, hits theaters Thursday
More TOP STORIES News