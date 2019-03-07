CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mainly cloudy with a chance for light snow late Thursday. Highs near 30.
Thursday: Cloudy, light snow later. High: 29, Low: 22
Friday: Cloudy with flurries early. High: 36, Low: 26
Saturday: Mostly cloudy rain at night. High: 46, Low: 34
Sunday: Cloudy with scattered snow showers. High: 39, Low: 26
Monday: Some sun. High: 35, Low: 25
Tuesday: Quiet. High: 42, Low: 36
Wednesday: Cloudy, windy and rainy High: 52, Low: 42
Chicago AccuWeather: Mainly cloudy, chance for snow late Thursday
