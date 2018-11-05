Chicago AccuWeather: Mainly cloudy with rain Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) --Mainly cloudy with rain in the afternoon and evening Monday with highs in the mid-50s.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.
Monday: Mainly cloudy with rain in the afternoon and evening. High: 53, Low: 46
Tuesday: Rain early and windy. High: 51, Low: 33
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, windy and colder. High: 43, Low: 28
Thursday: Breezy and cold with light snow at night. High: 41, Low: 30
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with rain or snow possible. High: 37, Low: 21
Saturday: Light snow at night. High: 34, Low: 29
Sunday: Cold. High: 36, Low: 19
Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone
Get the free AccuWeather app for Android
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.