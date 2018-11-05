Chicago AccuWeather: Mainly cloudy with rain Monday

Mainly cloudy with rain in the afternoon and evening Monday with highs in the mid-50s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with ourMainly cloudy with rain in the afternoon and evening. High: 53, Low: 46Rain early and windy. High: 51, Low: 33Mostly cloudy, windy and colder. High: 43, Low: 28Breezy and cold with light snow at night. High: 41, Low: 30Partly to mostly cloudy with rain or snow possible. High: 37, Low: 21Light snow at night. High: 34, Low: 29Cold. High: 36, Low: 19