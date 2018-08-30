WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Mainly sunny, less humid Thursday

EMBED </>More Videos

Mainly sunny and dry Thursday with less humidity. Highs in the mid-70s.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Sunny and dry Thursday with less humidity. Highs in the mid-70s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Thursday: Morning clouds, then becoming sunny. High: 74, Low: 62

Friday: Partly sunny and warmer with isolated storms . High: 83, Low: 70

Saturday: Scattered storms and humid. High: 84, Low: 72

Sunday: Partly sunny with isolated storms. High: 85, Low: 72

Labor Day: Partly sunny with isolated storms. High: 87, Low: 73

Tuesday: Partly sunny. High: 88, Low: 74

Wednesday: Partly sunny with isolated storms. High: 86, Low: 70

Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android


Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecast
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Deadliest, costliest hurricanes of the past 38 years
13 years later: Photos of Hurricane Katrina
2 injured by lightning strike in Highland Park, source says, as storms move through Chicago area
Storms bring heavy rain, lightning throughout Chicago area
More Weather
Top Stories
Roof of Far South Side water plant collapses after explosion; 3 reportedly trapped inside
Plans unveiled for 3 new skyscrapers along Lake Michigan
Prosecutor files motion to revoke Jason Van Dyke's bail in Laquan McDonald murder trial
Man accused of intentionally running over girlfriend in Yorktown Center parking lot
CPS adds more Safe Passage routes
Couple arrested after friend's body parts found in bags
Uber driver shoots and kills man who chased after him
Service resumes after signal issues halt Pink Line between Loop, Polk
Show More
McCain funeral: Procession, Arizona memorial scheduled for Thursday
Man stabbed, critically injured at office plaza near O'Hare
Cornet says tennis chief's Serena catsuit comments are '10,000 times worse' than her treatment at US Open
Suspect arrested in former Playboy model's murder
Man admits cutting girlfriend's brake line to make crack pipe
More News