WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Mainly sunny, less humid Thursday

EMBED </>More Videos

Mainly sunny and dry Thursday with less humidity. Highs in the mid-70s.

Related Topics:
weatherweatherforecast
WEATHER
Chicago AccuWeather: Mainly sunny, less humid Thursday
Deadliest, costliest hurricanes of the past 38 years
13 years later: Photos of Hurricane Katrina
2 injured by lightning strike in Highland Park, source says, as storms move through Chicago area
Storms bring heavy rain, lightning throughout Chicago area
More Weather
Top Stories
Water reclamation building's roof collapses in Chicago after explosion; 10 injured
Plans unveiled for 3 new skyscrapers along Lake Michigan
Prosecutor files motion to revoke Jason Van Dyke's bail in Laquan McDonald murder trial
Man accused of intentionally running over girlfriend in Yorktown Center parking lot
Suicidal boyfriend of woman identified in doorbell mystery
Trump cancels pay raises for most federal employees
Roberta McCain, 106, attends memorial services for son
Boy swept into sewer rescued after poking finger out of manhole
Show More
CPS adds more Safe Passage routes
Hack causes major apps to show anti-Semitic name
Couple arrested after friend's body parts found in bags
Uber driver shoots and kills man who chased after him
McCain funeral: Procession, Arizona memorial scheduled for Thursday
More News