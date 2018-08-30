Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
BREAKING NEWS
Water reclamation building's roof collapses in Chicago after explosion; 10 injured
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
Chicago AccuWeather: Mainly sunny, less humid Thursday
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
WATCH
LIVE
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
Northern Suburbs
Western Suburbs
Southern Suburbs
NW Indiana
EDIT
Log In
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Videos
Photos
Local News
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
Northern Suburbs
Western Suburbs
Southern Suburbs
NW Indiana
Categories
Traffic
Weather
U.S. & World
I-Team
Politics
Entertainment
Consumer-Business
ABC7 Sports
Weather
ESPNChicago.com
Hungry Hound
Disability Issues
Health
Weather Sketchers
Web Cameras
Station Info
About ABC7 Chicago
ABC7 Newsteam Bios
Chicago Proud
Useeit Pics & Video
TV Listings
ABC7 Jobs - Internships
Shows
ABC7 LIVE Newscasts
Newsviews
ABC7 Specials
Windy City Live
Live Well Network
190 North
Follow Us:
share
tweet
share
email
WEATHER
Chicago AccuWeather: Mainly sunny, less humid Thursday
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
EMBED </>
More Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=4099798" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Mainly sunny and dry Thursday with less humidity. Highs in the mid-70s.
SHARE
share
tweet
share
email
Thursday, August 30, 2018 02:43PM
Related Topics:
weather
weather
forecast
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
WEATHER
Chicago AccuWeather: Mainly sunny, less humid Thursday
Deadliest, costliest hurricanes of the past 38 years
13 years later: Photos of Hurricane Katrina
2 injured by lightning strike in Highland Park, source says, as storms move through Chicago area
Storms bring heavy rain, lightning throughout Chicago area
More Weather
Top Stories
Water reclamation building's roof collapses in Chicago after explosion; 10 injured
Plans unveiled for 3 new skyscrapers along Lake Michigan
Prosecutor files motion to revoke Jason Van Dyke's bail in Laquan McDonald murder trial
Man accused of intentionally running over girlfriend in Yorktown Center parking lot
Suicidal boyfriend of woman identified in doorbell mystery
Trump cancels pay raises for most federal employees
Roberta McCain, 106, attends memorial services for son
Boy swept into sewer rescued after poking finger out of manhole
Show More
CPS adds more Safe Passage routes
Hack causes major apps to show anti-Semitic name
Couple arrested after friend's body parts found in bags
Uber driver shoots and kills man who chased after him
McCain funeral: Procession, Arizona memorial scheduled for Thursday
More News