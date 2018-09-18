Chicago AccuWeather: Mild & muggy Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) --A few isolated to scattered showers storms expected, mainly during the afternoon and evening Wednesday. High of 79.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers and storms. High: 79, Low: 68
Thursday: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid. Overnight rain possible. High: 90, Low: 74
Friday: Storms early, much cooler later. High: 76, Low: 53
Saturday: Mostly sunny for the first day of fall. High: 66, Low: 52
Sunday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High: 76, Low: 58
Monday: Breezy with storms late. High: 78, Low: 61
Tuesday: Scattered rain. High: 72, Low: 53
