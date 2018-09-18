Chicago AccuWeather: Mild & muggy Wednesday

A few isolated to scattered showers storms expected, mainly during the afternoon and evening Wednesday. High of 79.Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with ourMostly cloudy with a few showers and storms. High: 79, Low: 68Mostly sunny, hot, and humid. Overnight rain possible. High: 90, Low: 74Storms early, much cooler later. High: 76, Low: 53Mostly sunny for the first day of fall. High: 66, Low: 52Mostly sunny and pleasant. High: 76, Low: 58Breezy with storms late. High: 78, Low: 61Scattered rain. High: 72, Low: 53